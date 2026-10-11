Riyadh missile attack kills 12, main airport closed, schools online
World
Riyadh's main airport is closed and classes are back online after a missile attack on October 10.
The strike killed 12 people and injured over 300, prompting safety checks before the airport can reopen, until at least 9pm on Sunday, October 11, 2026.
For now, students in the city will keep learning from home until Thursday.
Third Riyadh airport attack, Houthis warn
This was the third reported attack on Riyadh's airport in just a week, showing how things are heating up between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis as regional conflicts spill over.
The Houthis have warned against using Saudi airspace (except for Mecca and Medina) and say more strikes could come if Saudi military action in Yemen continues.
Meanwhile, US President Trump is considering stepping in to support Saudi operations.