US Rep. Ro Khanna is urging the US government to fix major delays in H-1B visa stamping, which have left many skilled Indian workers stuck abroad and separated from their families.

In a post on X, Khanna urged the US State Department to address the delays and said, "Visa appointment backlogs are leaving skilled workers stranded abroad for months, separated from their jobs and families. No one should have to choose between traveling to see a dying loved one and risking their ability to return home. The State Department must address these delays and expand appointment availability."