Robert Garcia tells Trump family and aides to preserve records
Big news from Washington: Robert Garcia, who's about to lead the House Oversight Committee, just told Donald Trump's family and close crew (think Donald Jr. Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner) to preserve records.
This comes weeks after Democrats decisively won the House in the midterm elections and are now gearing up to dig into the Trumps's finances and possible issues at Homeland Security.
Garcia probes Epstein files, Emirati investment
Garcia's team plans to investigate some pretty major stuff, including an alleged White House cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein files and a $500 million investment in a Trump project backed by Emirati money.
They're also asking questions about Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer after she talked about Trump.
The White House isn't taking this lightly. It has beefed up its legal team and warned Democrats's planned investigations may amount to "blatant criminality."