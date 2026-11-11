Rubio told Trump aboard China flight alleged Jensen Huang affair
On a flight to China in May 2026, Donald Trump was told by Marco Rubio, Trump's secretary of state and national security adviser, about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, a woman believed by US intelligence to have ties to Chinese spying.
Marco Rubio relayed the information shortly before Huang joined Trump for meetings in Beijing at his invitation.
Trump downplays allegations, Jensen Huang admits
Trump has played down the allegations since they first surfaced last year, saying he wasn't aware of any accusations before his trip.
He emphasized how important NVIDIA is for US tech and confirmed he won't bring up the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang admitted to the affair, but Beijing denies any espionage links, though the scandal is still shaking up NVIDIA's market value.