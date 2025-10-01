Russia, Belarus may stage false flag-attacks on Poland: Think tank

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned that Russia is preparing to stage false flag attacks on Poland 's critical infrastructure in collaboration with Belarus and blame Ukraine. The think tank's warning is based on recent statements from Russian officials and foreign intelligence service (SVR), who "baselessly" claimed that Ukraine is planning to attack Poland and Romania. The officials cited Hungarian sources. Highly dependent on sources of energy imported from Russia, Hungary is a close ally of Moscow.

Blame game Russia laying groundwork for potential false flag attacks According to ISW, the SVR's statement from September 30 indicates that Russia is "setting information conditions so that Russia can blame Ukraine for any of the described attacks that Russia itself may conduct against Poland or other NATO states." The ISW also flagged Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova's remarks on September 26, in which she accused Ukraine of planning false flag drone strikes on Poland and Romania.

Twitter Post Read ISW's warning here WARNING: Russia and Belarus may conduct special forces sabotage operations against Polish critical infrastructure and drone incursions and blame Ukraine.



Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on September 30 baselessly accused Ukraine of preparing to conduct a false flag… pic.twitter.com/06UVj0IQXZ — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) September 30, 2025

Escalating conflict Russia's airspace violations have raised alarm in NATO countries The ISW's warning comes amid rising tensions between Russia and several NATO member states. Poland, Estonia, and Romania have accused Russia of violating their airspace with fighter jets and drones. In a major incident, Poland shot down Russian drones in its airspace on September 9. Meanwhile, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden have also reported drone sightings near their territories.