Russia claims 699 Ukrainian drones downed across Crimea, Moscow region
Russia claims it shot down a massive wave of 699 Ukrainian drones overnight, with interceptions across a wide area including Crimea and the Moscow region.
Moscow's mayor said 63 drones were intercepted just as they neared the capital, a sign that drone warfare between the two countries is getting more intense.
Russia-Ukraine war escalates approaching 5th year
This comes as the Russia-Ukraine war heads toward its fifth year, with both sides stepping up attacks.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy sites as winter sets in, while Ukraine recently said it hit two Russian ships near Libya, reportedly destroying a modern warship.
All this points to a conflict that's still very much active and unpredictable.