Russia providing satellite intel to Iran for US attacks: Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of providing satellite intelligence to Iran. The information, he said, is being used to target US military outposts and Gulf state facilities. In his address, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainian intelligence has detected active Russian satellite surveillance over these sites since July. He said this data is then shared with Iran for potential military action against them.
Strategic link
Satellite surveillance's role in warfare
Zelenskyy emphasized a direct link between Russian intelligence collection and Iranian military actions.
He said there is a "clear correlation between Russia's satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes - both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted."
This revelation underscores the strategic role of satellite surveillance in modern warfare strategies.
Military alliance
Russia to receive 30,000 North Korean troops
Zelenskyy also warned about Russia's growing dependence on North Korea.
He said Moscow is preparing to accommodate a massive influx of 30,000 North Korean troops and acquire advanced weaponry from Pyongyang.
"Russia wants to receive another 30,000 troops from North Korea," he said. "Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia's Voronezh region to receive them."
Security risk
Zelenskyy warns of North Korea's combat experience
Zelenskyy stressed that this partnership poses a serious international security threat beyond Europe.
"This is a threat not only to Ukraine," he warned.
"Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons, and gain real combat experience in using them."
The Ukrainian president also accused Russian forces of targeting agricultural infrastructure and grain production facilities across regions like Sumy.
Global response
Call for international response
Zelenskyy called for a unified international response to counter Russia's expanding alliances and blockade tactics.
He warned that these actions could put the cost of living under serious pressure in countries dependent on grain imports from Ukraine.
His remarks come after US President Donald Trump warned China and Russia against supplying arms to Iran, while expressing confidence in their guarantees that neither nation is currently providing military assistance to Tehran.