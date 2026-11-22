Russia hits Kiliya port and Pravoberezhna plant, Odesa power strained
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting major infrastructure sites like the Pravoberezhna power plant in Zaporizhzhia and facilities at Kiliya port on the Danube River in the Odesa region.
These strikes have strained power supplies in Odesa and nearby areas, making daily life even tougher for people there.
Ukrenergo says cannot restore power now
Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo says the destruction is so extensive that it cannot restore power right now.
On top of that, a Russian airstrike destroyed a residential building near Kyiv, with 14 people possibly trapped inside.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept most of the 186 drones launched by Russia, but could not prevent damage in 18 locations.
The fighting also cut off power to over 279,000 residents in eastern Ukraine.