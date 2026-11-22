Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo says the destruction is so extensive that it cannot restore power right now.

On top of that, a Russian airstrike destroyed a residential building near Kyiv, with 14 people possibly trapped inside.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept most of the 186 drones launched by Russia, but could not prevent damage in 18 locations.

The fighting also cut off power to over 279,000 residents in eastern Ukraine.