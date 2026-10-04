Russia hits Ukraine with 135 drones, 1 dead, infrastructure damaged
World
Russia hit Ukraine with 135 drones early Sunday, targeting cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.
The strikes damaged key infrastructure (including a major bridge in Kyiv), caused power outages, and left one person dead and six injured.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down most of the drones, but the attack still rattled several regions.
Friedrich Merz announces €1.3bn Ukraine aid
Visiting Kyiv just as the strikes happened, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the attacks "war crimes" and announced a fresh 1.3 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, including weapons and assistance for the country's energy sector ahead of winter.
As Russia vows to intensify strikes on Ukraine, Ukraine needs support in the coming weeks.