Russian region offers ₹16 lakh for recruiting foreign nationals
What's the story
The Irkutsk region of Russia has significantly upped its financial incentives for recruiting foreign nationals into the military. A new decree, signed by Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev, offers up to 1.5 million rubles (around ₹16 lakh) for each recruited foreign citizen or stateless person, independent Russian outlet Vyorstka reported. This is reportedly the highest reward offered by any Russian region for such recruitment efforts.
Incentive increase
Recruiter payments nearly quadrupled in 7 months
The new payment structure marks a drastic increase from the previous maximum of 400,000 rubles (around $4,700) for recruiting foreign nationals.
The latest hike means that the maximum payment has nearly quadrupled in just seven months.
The decree also introduces a separate category specifically for foreign nationals and stateless persons, a first in Russia's recruitment history.
Regional increases
Other regions also increased recruitment incentives
Apart from Irkutsk, other Russian regions have also increased their recruitment incentives.
Smolensk Oblast has raised its recruiter payment from 115,000 rubles (around $1,300) to 1 million rubles (around $11,900).
Similarly, Ryazan Oblast has hiked some recruitment payments to 805,000 rubles (around $9,500).
These increases come as Moscow continues to seek more manpower for its ongoing war against Ukraine.
Recruitment surge
Russia intensifies air campaign against Ukraine
The recruitment drive comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify.
Russia has intensified its air campaign against Ukraine in recent weeks, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones for attacks across the country.
Ukrainian officials have also reported Russian strikes near the border with Poland.
Meanwhile, Ukraine continues targeting Russian oil and industrial infrastructure with long-range strikes.
Diplomatic plea
Trump urges Zelenskyy to halt attacks on Russian diesel facilities
Amid the escalating conflict, United States President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian diesel facilities. He claimed these attacks were contributing to a global fuel shortage.
The situation remains tense as both sides continue to suffer casualties and infrastructure losses in the over four-year-old invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.