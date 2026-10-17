Russia intensifies airstrikes across Ukraine injuring at least 15 civilians
Ukraine is dealing with a sharp rise in civilian injuries as Russia steps up airstrikes across the country.
Recent attacks have hit nine regions, leaving at least 15 people hurt and cutting power for hundreds of thousands, just as winter approaches.
The U.N. has called this stretch especially dangerous for everyday people, and tensions with the US aren't helping Ukraine's situation.
Russia targeting Ukraine heat and water
Russia is now focusing on knocking out Ukraine's energy systems (think heat and water) to make things tougher during the cold months.
Ukrainian officials warn that Russia could ramp things up even more by stockpiling missiles.
Meanwhile, the U.N.'s Danielle Bell, the head of the U.N. office, said, "The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest periods for civilians in years."