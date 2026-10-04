Russia intensifies Dnipro bridge attacks in Kyiv, cites military use
Russia has stepped up attacks on major bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, claiming they are used for moving Ukrainian military gear.
The strikes between October 1 and 3 left these vital crossings damaged and forced new traffic restrictions.
Around 500,000 people cross the river every day for work, and a huge part of daily life has been thrown off balance.
Kyiv officials consider temporary pontoon crossings
The damage has disrupted metro services at the Southern Bridge and damaged trolleybus infrastructure at the Northern Bridge, making traffic jams even worse.
City officials are now considering setting up temporary pontoon crossings just to keep people moving.
Ukrainian leaders say these attacks are part of Russia's plan to make everyday life harder by hitting key infrastructure, making it tough for residents to get around or keep supplies flowing in Kyiv.