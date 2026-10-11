WHO doesn't know what killed anti-plague lab worker in Russia
What's the story
Russia has confirmed the death of a Russian laboratory worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia. The incident happened on October 2. However, the global health body is yet to determine the cause of pneumonia that led to her death. The case had raised public health alarms, prompting Russia to quarantine around 200 people who came into contact with the deceased.
Investigation results
Major uncertainty due to lack of confirmed diagnosis
The WHO said in a statement that "based on the information provided... (the) WHO has not identified evidence of ongoing transmission associated with this event."
It also noted a major uncertainty due to the lack of a confirmed diagnosis in the deceased laboratory worker.
This case has drawn global attention, especially after COVID-19 began with clusters of rapidly spreading fatal respiratory illnesses in China.
Surveillance measures
Health checks on all contacts of the worker were completed
Russian authorities have confirmed that the lab worker was properly vaccinated and no microorganisms linked to her work were found in her body.
On Thursday, they said health checks on all contacts of the worker were completed.
Despite these reassurances, both Russian authorities and WHO continue to monitor the situation closely as the exact cause of pneumonia remains unknown.