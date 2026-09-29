Russia launches jet-powered drone strikes, Ukraine low on Patriot missiles
World
Russia has launched a new wave of missile and jet-powered drone strikes on Kyiv and Odesa, using new jet-powered drones that are tough for Ukraine's defenses to stop.
As winter approaches, Ukraine is scrambling to build faster interceptor drones but is running low on U.S.-supplied Patriot missiles, which are key for protection.
Russia strikes damage Kyiv, Odesa infrastructure
Russia claims it targeted Ukrainian military data centers and drone facilities to disrupt defenses.
But the attacks also damaged homes, public transportation, a school, and port infrastructure, leaving several people injured in both cities.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is hitting back at Russian military sites.
President Zelenskyy says Russia is even bringing in North Korean troops as the fighting grinds on with no end in sight.