Russia launches over 320 drones and missiles at Ukraine

Russia just launched more than 320 jet-powered and gasoline-powered Shahed drones, loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, hitting more than 15 important energy sites.

While Ukrainian defenses managed to stop some of them, President Zelenskyy says areas like Lutsk and Vinnytsia still suffered heavy damage.

With winter around the corner, there is growing worry about keeping the lights and heat on.