Russia launches over 320 drones and missiles at Ukraine
Russia just launched more than 320 jet-powered and gasoline-powered Shahed drones, loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, hitting more than 15 important energy sites.
While Ukrainian defenses managed to stop some of them, President Zelenskyy says areas like Lutsk and Vinnytsia still suffered heavy damage.
With winter around the corner, there is growing worry about keeping the lights and heat on.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia, criticizes US inaction
These attacks are putting serious pressure on Ukraine's ability to provide electricity and heating when people need it most.
Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to force a blackout and urged the world to step in before things get worse.
He also called out the US for not acting on key legislation, saying international support is crucial right now.