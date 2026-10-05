Russia plans 27% defense rise to $202.6B near 7% GDP
World
Russia is planning a big jump in defense spending, up 27% to about $202.6 billion by 2027, as the war in Ukraine continues to reshape its priorities.
This new budget will take up nearly 7% of Russia's GDP, a level not seen since the Cold War, showing just how much the conflict is driving national decisions.
Russia funds missiles drones and vehicles
This extra cash will go into building more missiles, drones, and armored vehicles, plus paying and recruiting troops.
Even though Russia is dealing with economic challenges like lower oil revenues and budget deficits, it is doubling down on military spending to sustain the war in Ukraine.