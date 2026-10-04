Russia ramps up strikes on Kyiv bridge and cargo ships
World
Russia has ramped up strikes on key Ukrainian infrastructure, hitting the Northern bridge over the Dnipro River in Kyiv and two cargo ships headed for Odesa.
These moves are part of an effort to disrupt Ukraine's military transport and supplies.
Russia reports 559 drone interceptions
Russia said it intercepted 559 Ukrainian drones in just 12 hours, showing how intense the back-and-forth has become.
Lately, Russian attacks have focused on energy and logistics infrastructure.
In response, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries.