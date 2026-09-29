Russia recruiting foreign fighters to fight in Ukraine amid losses
World
Russia has started recruiting foreign fighters, including at least 18 Americans, to join its military in Ukraine, hoping to make up for big losses since 2022.
US recruits are typically paid a $26,000 signing bonus and $2,000 per month, using platforms like Facebook and TikTok to reach people.
Foreign recruits face danger, pay cuts
Many recruits end up on dangerous front lines and face pay cuts for military expenses.
About 29,000 foreigners from 135 countries are now involved.
Some Americans sign up for personal reasons (for example, former Marine Seth William Baker joined after being discharged over the COVID-19 vaccine and later died in Ukraine).
Others are escaping legal trouble at home.