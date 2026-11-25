Russia reportedly buys Chinese inflatable fighter jets to fool Ukraine
Russia is reportedly buying inflatable fighter jets from China to fool Ukrainian forces into wasting their ammunition on fake targets.
These dummy planes, some of the ads from a company called Gauss, are sold online and can even simulate heat signatures and radio-frequency emissions of real equipment, and can even reportedly spoof radar systems.
Some listings show that hundreds have already been ordered.
Russia spent $122 million on inflatables
The goal? To help Russia save its real resources while making Ukraine use up scarce precision munitions.
Since early 2022, Russia has reportedly spent $122 million on these inflatables, showing just how serious they are about this strategy.
Even though China claims to be neutral in the conflict, this move highlights growing military ties between the two countries.