Russia's ruling party set for easy victory in parliamentary polls
What's the story
The ruling United Russia party is headed for an easy victory in the country's parliamentary election, according to partial official results. The party has secured 57.5% of the vote with no real opposition. President Vladimir Putin, though not officially with any party, had positioned the election as a measure of public support for his policies and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This is the first parliamentary election since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Election update
Other parties far behind but expected to win seats
Other parties such as the Communists, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), New People, and Just Russia are far behind but are expected to win seats in the 450-member State Duma.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president, praised United Russia for its performance.
He said the results showed that Russians had entrusted the party with continuing to govern.
Drone assault
Election day marred by massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
The third day of the election was marred by a massive Ukrainian drone attack, the largest of its kind, on Moscow and other Russian regions.
The strikes killed three people in the Moscow region and two more, including an election official, in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attack was aimed at disrupting the election but claimed it had failed to achieve that objective.
Voting disruptions
Voting systems hit by cyberattacks, electoral process smooth
Russian election authorities reported that voting systems were hit by cyberattacks, but the electoral process remained largely smooth.
Voter turnout was nearly 57% by early evening Moscow time, according to Central Election Commission data.
The opposition in exile had called on people opposed to the authorities to gather at polling stations as a symbolic protest.
Long queues formed at some locations, but it remained unclear how much impact this action had on the overall result.
Candidate restrictions
Most anti-war candidates barred from the ballot
Most anti-war candidates had been barred from the ballot.
Candidates from the liberal Yabloko party feared for their freedom after courts handed lengthy prison terms to two senior party figures over comments about the conflict.
Discrediting the army or spreading what authorities consider fake news can carry lengthy prison sentences in Russia.
In a small act of defiance, Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov reportedly spoiled his ballot paper by writing "For peace."
Election impact
Shift in voter support could create difficulties for the Kremlin
Despite the predictable outcome, the election could create difficulties for the Kremlin if voters concerned about economic impacts shift their support toward permitted opposition parties.
The Communist Party and New People party could attract votes that authorities would prefer to go to United Russia.
The Kremlin is expected to present these results as evidence of public backing for Putin's policies and the war in Ukraine, which has entered its fifth year with no immediate end in sight.