Russia says over 400 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow overnight
Russia claims over 400 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow overnight, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin saying 123 were shot down near the city.
There were also drone strikes elsewhere; one hit a bus in Bryansk, injuring nine people, and another targeted industrial sites in Samara but did not cause injuries.
Donald Trump urges Vladimir Putin de-escalate
US President Donald Trump urged Vladimir Putin to dial back military aggression in Europe after his recent peace talks in China.
Meeting with Nato chief Mark Rutte, Trump pushed for steps to avoid further escalation.
Together with the drone attacks, these moves highlight just how tense things have gotten since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and why finding a way forward is more urgent than ever.