Russia says will offer NATO-style Article 5 guarantees to Ukraine
Big news from Berlin: Russia says it's willing to give Ukraine security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, the "all for one, one for all" promise.
US envoy Jared Kushner shared this update after meeting with European leaders, but made it clear that any deal would need US and European backing.
Ukraine ramps up Kerch Bridge attacks
This comes as Ukraine steps up attacks on the Kerch Bridge, a key Russian supply route, keeping tensions high.
At the same time, Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, are showing strong support for Ukraine and pushing for a peaceful solution.
The discussions also follow recent talks between Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping, highlighting just how global these negotiations have become.