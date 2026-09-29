Russia steps up foreign recruitment, offering $26,000 via social media
World
Russia has stepped up efforts to recruit foreigners, including at least 18 Americans, to fight in Ukraine; US recruits are reportedly being offered a signing bonus of about $26,000.
The campaign leans heavily on social media like TikTok and Facebook to find potential recruits, with agents managing the process and earning commissions for every recruit.
Nearly 29,000 foreigners from 135 countries are reportedly fighting for Russia.
Notable recruits show varied US backgrounds
Notable recruits include Seth William Baker, a former US Marine who died in Ukraine after being influenced by Russian propaganda online.
Others, like Wilmer Puello-Mota, who had legal troubles in the US and Derek Huffman, who moved his family to Russia, show how diverse the backgrounds are.