'Birthday gift to Putin': Russian strikes kill 12 in Ukraine

The administration also said that a missile strike caused a fire at a garage cooperative in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Although the blaze was extinguished, damage was reported.

"Debris also fell in an open area at a separate location," it added.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said two people were injured when strikes damaged an industrial enterprise, apartment buildings, and a sports club.