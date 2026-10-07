'Birthday gift to Putin': Russian strikes kill 12 in Ukraine
What's the story
Russian strikes killed at least 12 people and injured over 40 across Ukraine on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that the Ukrainian capital was targeted by Russian ballistic missiles, with damage recorded in two districts. "Tragically, two men were killed in the enemy shelling..." In the Podilskyi district, a missile struck a non-residential building, causing a fire," it said.
Additional damage
'Debris fell in an open area'
The administration also said that a missile strike caused a fire at a garage cooperative in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Although the blaze was extinguished, damage was reported.
"Debris also fell in an open area at a separate location," it added.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said two people were injured when strikes damaged an industrial enterprise, apartment buildings, and a sports club.
Regional impact
Zelenskyy says air defense packages for Kyiv are 'vital necessity'
Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said at least five people were killed and 25 others injured after a missile strike on an apartment building in Pryluky.
In Poltava, Governor Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported two deaths and seven injuries.
Describing the overnight strikes as the Russian military's "birthday gift" to Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ballistic missiles are Ukraine's biggest challenge and air defense packages for Kyiv are "a vital necessity."
Counterclaims
Russia claims it carried out 'massive strike'
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it carried out a "massive strike" on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities in Kyiv and surrounding regions.
The ministry also said Russian air defenses shot down 311 Ukrainian drones over 16 regions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force claimed to have shot down 117 of 130 strike drones and 44 ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia.