Russia urges diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv over strikes
World
Russia is again urging diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv, warning that its armed forces would continue carrying out "massive retaliatory strikes."
This follows recent Russian attacks on the city's infrastructure, such as the strike on the Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River.
While there's been damage, no casualties have been reported so far.
No embassy relocations, Heorhii Tykhii says
Ukrainian officials say no embassies have asked to relocate from Kyiv, despite Russia's alerts.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi shared that there has been no official talk of moving diplomatic missions.
Even though some embassies are making backup plans just in case, embassies otherwise intended to remain in Kyiv unless directly threatened.