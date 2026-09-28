Russian attack hits Kyiv science academy, 1 dead, children injured
World
Russian attacks on Kyiv hit a science academy, leaving one person dead and several, including children, injured.
Emergency crews rushed in, and President Zelenskyy posted videos of the aftermath.
He is urging the world to step up, asking for tougher pressure against Russia and saying Ukraine's fight is about protecting lives everywhere.
President Zelenskyy urges unity against aggression
Russia's invasion has been ongoing since 2022, causing huge loss and destruction. Despite worldwide sanctions, Russia keeps pushing forward.
Zelenskyy is calling for unity to protect civilians and prevent this conflict from spreading further, reminding everyone: "We must do everything to prevent aggression from spilling over into other countries."