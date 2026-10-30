Russian attacks cut Dnipro power, leaving 350,000 without electricity
World
Dnipro, Ukraine, faced a massive blackout after Russian attacks cut power to the city's energy infrastructure, leaving more than 350,000 people without electricity.
Emergency power cuts kicked in right after, and local officials say teams are working to get things back up and running.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine downed Russian jets
Ukraine responded by taking down two Russian fighter jets and damaging a missile launcher, according to President Zelenskyy.
He also urged allies for more air defense support, especially Patriot systems.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a key oil refinery deep inside Russia, highlighting just how tense things remain on both sides.