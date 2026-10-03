Russian attacks kill at least 6, damage Kyiv's northern bridge
Russian attacks in Ukraine have left at least six people dead and caused casualties in Kharkiv and the Odesa region.
One of Kyiv's six road bridges over the Dnipro River, the Northern Bridge, was damaged, making travel tough for locals.
These strikes are part of Russia's ongoing push to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital, with fighting still raging along a roughly 1,250-kilometre (780-mile) front line more than four years into the war.
Maia Sandu accuses Russia over airspace
Ukraine's air force said Moscow overnight launched Banderol cruise missiles at the Odesa region.
Meanwhile, Moldova's President Maia Sandu called out Russia for violating her country's airspace after missiles and drones exploded there.
The fallout from these attacks is now being felt outside Ukraine, ramping up worries across the region.