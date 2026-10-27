Russian ballistic missiles strike Kyiv neighborhoods, killing 1, injuring 8
World
Late Monday night, a Russian attack hit Kyiv, killing one person and injuring eight others. The attack damaged medical facilities and a university dorm, with President Zelensky saying ballistic missiles struck crowded neighborhoods.
This happened just before a planned humanitarian pause in another part of Ukraine.
Russia increases drone and missile attacks
Lately, Russia has ramped up drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, forcing Kyiv's three million residents to stay alert.
Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a damaged building.
With civilian areas being hit more often, there is growing worry about safety.