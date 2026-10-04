Russian drone attack hits Indian-owned Sumy plant killing 1
World
A Russian drone attack just hit an Indian-owned pharma plant in Sumy, Ukraine, causing major damage.
The facility, run by Rajeev Gupta from the Kusum Group, saw one person killed and several injured.
Authorities say the casualty count could go up as they keep looking into it.
Kusum faces ₹400 cr losses
Kusum started out distributing Indian medicines in Ukraine back in 1994 and began making its own brands by 2002.
Their Sumy plant has been running since 2009, even during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but now faces losses estimated to be at least ₹400 crore after this strike.
The company calls itself Ukrainian with Indian roots and supplies over 50 mostly generic products across more than nine countries.