Footage from the border regions in Poland was published after the brief incursion, saying they are serious about protecting their skies.

This is not the first time: just days earlier, two Russian cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone crashed in south-eastern Poland during similar attacks.

With big military exercises happening nearby, officials like Prime Minister Donald Tusk called these incidents "an intentional provocation" from Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said NATO jets were scrambled and called the incident "clearly dangerous."