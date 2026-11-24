Russian drone briefly enters Polish airspace during western Ukraine strike
A Russian drone briefly flew into Polish airspace on November 24, 2026, while Russia was launching a major strike on western Ukraine.
Polish forces quickly tracked the drone and got their air defenses ready, but the drone turned back before they could act.
Officials chose not to shoot it down to keep civilians safe.
Mark Rutte says NATO jets scrambled
Footage from the border regions in Poland was published after the brief incursion, saying they are serious about protecting their skies.
This is not the first time: just days earlier, two Russian cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone crashed in south-eastern Poland during similar attacks.
With big military exercises happening nearby, officials like Prime Minister Donald Tusk called these incidents "an intentional provocation" from Russia.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said NATO jets were scrambled and called the incident "clearly dangerous."