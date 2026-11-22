Russian drone hits Kyiv region 5-story residential building, 14 missing
A Russian drone hit a residential building in Ukraine's Kyiv region early Sunday, leaving 14 people unaccounted for and causing part of the five-story block to collapse.
President Zelenskyy shared that emergency crews have already rescued nine people and contained the fire, but rescue work is still ongoing.
Russia strikes 20 regions across Ukraine
Two people were injured, including a teenager.
This strike is just one of many: over the past week, Russia has targeted 20 regions across Ukraine using thousands of drones, bombs, and North Korean missiles, which Kyiv says Russia is helping Pyongyang modernize to improve their accuracy.
Zelenskyy is now urging the US to approve missile transfers for better defense, saying Ukraine urgently needs more anti-missile systems.