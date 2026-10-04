Russian drone strike damages Kyiv's northern bridge during Merz visit
World
Kyiv's Northern Bridge was damaged by a Russian drone strike on Sunday morning, right as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was visiting the city.
The road surface was damaged in the first strike on Saturday, while Sunday's strike damaged a heating main, leaving some in Desnyanskyi District without hot water.
This is just the latest in a string of strikes targeting Kyiv's infrastructure this week.
Merz pledges air defenses for Ukraine
Chancellor Merz promised Germany's support for Ukraine, saying "Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war" and pledging more help with air defenses.
With Russia ramping up attacks and warning foreigners to leave Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Kyiv's defense council held a crisis meeting.