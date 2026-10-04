Russian drone strikes destroyed Kharkiv warehouse and 8 million books

Despite these attacks, publishers like Vivat and newcomers such as Krapky are determined to keep Ukraine's literary spirit going. They're working hard to reprint lost books and teaming up with NGOs and international supporters.

Bohdana Laiuk, a Ukrainian deputy minister for culture, who works on literature and publishing, said, "So they target warehouses around Kyiv to take the possibility of everyday life from us - and books are part of everyday life."

Ukraine's book community isn't backing down: they're committed to protecting their culture, no matter what.