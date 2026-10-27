Russian missile strikes Kharkiv high-rise, kills 2, injures 4
World
A Russian missile struck a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, killing two people and injuring four more on Monday.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed this was one of three attacks on the city that day.
Kharkiv, just 30km from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of attacks.
Russian forces launch strikes in Dnipropetrovsk
The violence didn't stop there: more than 50 drone and artillery strikes hit Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
In Pavlohrad, a drone attack killed one person and left 10 injured; three were seriously hurt.
As Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said, Russian forces had launched more than 50 drone and artillery attacks.