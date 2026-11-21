Russian missiles and suspected drone crash near Polish military exercises
Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone crashed in southeastern Poland on Friday, right near ongoing major European military exercises in the country with troops from several countries.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it an "intentional provocation," pointing out how close it was to the exercises.
NATO chief calls Poland breach grave
NATO Secretary-General called the breach of Polish airspace a "grave violation" and is expected to visit Poland over the weekend.
European leaders joined in condemning Russia's actions.
Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Ukraine damaged energy infrastructure across 11 regions, causing major power cuts and casualties, reminding everyone just how tense things are.