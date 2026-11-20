Russian missiles enter Polish airspace, NATO jets scrambled, no injuries
Things got tense on Friday when Russian missiles entered Polish airspace during a heavy strike on Ukraine.
NATO chief Mark Rutte called it "clearly dangerous," and NATO jets were scrambled in response.
A missile landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Poland confirms missile in Nowy Lipowiec
Polish authorities confirmed that one missile had landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec.
Prime Minister Tusk has already updated NATO about the situation as concerns grow over Russia's escalating attacks and what this could mean for nearby countries.