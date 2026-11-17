Russian missiles hit 2 main Kyiv bridges, cutting off utilities
On Sunday, Russian missiles hit two main bridges over Kyiv's Dnipro River, damaging key infrastructure and cutting off water and heating for many residents.
The city was shaken by loud explosions and smoke, leaving people to deal with sudden disruptions.
Missiles strike multiple Ukrainian cities
The attacks did not stop at Kyiv: missiles also struck cities like Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Smila, Dnipro, Cherkasy, and Pavlohrad.
In Crimea, Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the Kerch Bridge, causing traffic delays.
President Zelensky urged everyone to stay alert and take warnings seriously.