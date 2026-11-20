A Russian national, Igor D'iu, has been charged with spying on employees at Palantir, a major defense tech company in California.

US officials say D'iu was arrested in October 2026 after allegedly sneaking into the country and gathering intel for Russia during its conflict with Ukraine.

Prosecutors claim he snapped photos of workers' laptop screens at a coffee shop near Palantir's Palo Alto office and tracked them, while he was recruited by co-conspirators through Telegram.