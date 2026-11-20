Russian national Igor D'iu charged with spying on Palantir employees
A Russian national, Igor D'iu, has been charged with spying on employees at Palantir, a major defense tech company in California.
US officials say D'iu was arrested in October 2026 after allegedly sneaking into the country and gathering intel for Russia during its conflict with Ukraine.
Prosecutors claim he snapped photos of workers' laptop screens at a coffee shop near Palantir's Palo Alto office and tracked them, while he was recruited by co-conspirators through Telegram.
Search found detailed Palantir employee profiles
Investigators say D'iu used fake identification documents, including two Russian passports, to open bank accounts and get a California driver's license.
When they searched his home, they found cash, electronics, fake documents, and detailed profiles of Palantir employees.
US Attorney Craig H. Missakian said, "The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company's assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia."
Palantir hasn't commented yet.