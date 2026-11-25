Russian strikes damage Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure this winter
Russian attacks have hit Ukraine's energy system hard, knocking out power in five regions and damaging gas infrastructure just as winter is setting in.
Key facilities were forced to shut down, including a thermal power plant and a major gas site, after strikes caused fires and severely damaged equipment.
With temperatures dropping, the pressure on Ukraine's already fragile grid is only getting worse.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Zaporizhzhia was hit the hardest, with six people injured, including two children, and a nuclear plant there lost external power for the 17th time this year, raising more safety worries.
The Kyiv region saw one fatality and damage to Epicentr and Nova Poshta facilities near Kyiv, while Odesa faced drone strikes, injuring two women and hitting both homes and energy sites.
"The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, where all attention is now," Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said in a Telegram post.