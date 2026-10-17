Russian strikes kill 8 in Ukraine and injure nearly 60
Russian strikes hit Ukraine hard on Friday, October 16, 2026, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly 60.
The attacks included strikes on energy infrastructure, causing massive blackouts: over 1 million people lost electricity in regions like Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk.
In Volyn, a drone strike on a food plant killed one person and injured eight more.
Ukraine races to restore power
Ukraine's energy ministry is racing to get the lights back on. Some areas have power again, but big outages remain, especially in Volyn, where Lutsk is still mostly in the dark.
Drone strikes also set trucks on fire at a customs terminal in Kovel.
Beyond the numbers, these attacks keep disrupting daily life and essential services for more than one million people across the country.