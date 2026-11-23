Russian warship damaged in suspected Ukrainian drone attack in Libya
What's the story
A Russian warship was reportedly damaged in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a Libyan port on Sunday. The incident marks the second such attack on Russian vessels this weekend, following an earlier strike on a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea. The targeted warship, identified as the Merkury, is a Steregushchiy-class corvette and was seen smoking and partially submerged in satellite images from Benghazi, Libya's Mediterranean coast.
Baltic incident
Russian cargo ship hit by Ukrainian drone in Baltic Sea
The Sparta II, a Russian cargo vessel, was also hit by a Ukrainian drone in the Baltic Sea on Saturday.
The Finnish authorities led a rescue operation after the ship drifted into their waters.
With assistance from Finnish and Estonian authorities, Russia managed to tow the vessel out of Finnish waters on Sunday night.
Official response
War spilling over into our immediate vicinity: Finnish PM
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo acknowledged the war's proximity to Finland and supported Ukraine's right to retaliate against Russia.
He said, "War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity. The Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor."
Fleet losses
Russia's Black Sea Fleet loses over 20 vessels
The Russian corvette attacked in Libya was part of the Black Sea Fleet, which has lost over 20 vessels since the war began.
After Ukraine sank its flagship, Moskva, Russia moved much of its fleet from Crimea to Novorossiysk.
The Sparta II vessel was reportedly heading for Kaliningrad when it was struck by two drones.
Escalating conflict
Ukraine's strikes on Russian industries, maritime targets
Ukraine has intensified its efforts to strike Russian industrial and maritime sites, both within its borders and far beyond, aiming to weaken the sectors that support Moscow's military operations.
The Sparta II is owned by Oboronlogistics, a Moscow-based company that handles logistics for the Russian Defense Ministry.
The United States has imposed sanctions on the company.