Russia's last independent Novaya Gazeta closes amid extremist designation threat

Since 1993, Novaya Gazeta stood out for exposing the state's violence against its own people, even when it meant real danger for its team.

The paper lost six journalists but kept finding ways to reach readers, even after getting blocked and losing its license.

For many antiwar Russians who stayed in the country, Novaya was a rare voice of hope.

Now, with Vladimir Putin tightening his grip on media, the closure marks a tough moment for anyone who cares about free expression in Russia.