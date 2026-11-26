Russia's lower house approves 50 trillion ruble military budget 2027-29
Russia's lower house of parliament has approved a record-breaking military budget for 2027-2029, setting aside about 50 trillion rubles (roughly $609 billion) for defense.
For 2027 alone, the military gets 17.5 trillion rubles ($209 billion), a huge jump from 2026's $157.4 billion.
Russia's defense may reach 35%
The budgets for 2028 and 2029 stay high too, at $202 billion and $198.4 billion.
This covers both public and secret projects, with defense making up as much as 35% of Russia's total spending in 2027.
The move highlights how seriously Russia is prioritizing its military.