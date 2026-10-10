S Jaishankar urges Security Council reform at United Nations
World
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar spoke up at the United Nations, calling for major updates to the Security Council.
He pointed out that countries like India and those in Africa do not have enough say in global decisions, and said it's time for a more fair and inclusive system that actually reflects today's world.
India rebukes Pakistan over nuclear threats
India also called out Pakistan for using nuclear weapons as political leverage, making it clear India will not stand for threats or intimidation.
He pushed back against Pakistan's claims about Jammu and Kashmir at the U.N. calling them misleading and a misuse of the platform.
The ongoing India-Pakistan tensions were front and center throughout the discussions.