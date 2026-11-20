Samantha Markle supports father amid child sexual abuse material probe
Samantha Markle showed up in court to support her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. after he was arrested amid an investigation into child sexual abuse material earlier this month.
She attended the hearing with her husband, where the court focused on whether Thomas Sr. is mentally fit to stand trial.
Despite the gravity of the situation, Samantha has spoken out for her father and pushed back against negative claims from within their own family.
Thomas Jr's report sparks international investigation
Thomas Sr.'s arrest came after his son, Thomas Jr., reported finding suspicious content at their father's home, which sparked an international investigation.
Samantha called the accusations "unfounded" and accused her brother of making up stories about their family for money (a long-running family feud).
The court has ordered a psychiatric evaluation before moving forward with the case.