San Francisco gardener Adan Look lost ₹4.7cr to pig butchering

A retired city gardener in San Francisco, Adan Look, lost ₹4.7 crore to two online scams known as "pig butchering."

First, a scammer pretending to be a Japanese microchip salesperson from a wealthy family named "Annie" convinced him to wire money to banks in Malaysia and Vietnam and sent $300,000 to a supposed kitchen-remodeling company.

Even after warnings from his son, Look believed he could cash out millions, until he hit a wall with an extra $25,000 fee he couldn't afford.