Sanctioned Russian oligarchs are still using western-made private jets
What's the story
Despite Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, close associates of President Vladimir Putin continue to travel on luxury Western-built private jets. The Wall Street Journal reports that these individuals, including Sergey Chemezov, Arkady Rotenberg, and Igor Kesaev, are using high-end Bombardier jets. These aircraft are bought from manufacturers or second-hand sources and registered in non-sanctioned jurisdictions like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kazakhstan, and South Africa.
Jetsetter lifestyle
Chemezov and Rotenberg's travels
Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's defense giant Rostec, has been using a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 for trips to Dubai, Turkey, and Southeast Asia. He was once a frequent traveler to Europe but has since had to swap the Mediterranean for Dubai. Rotenberg, another close Putin associate who has been under international sanctions since 2014 over his ties with Putin, uses two Bombardier Globals for trips to non-sanctioned countries like Azerbaijan and the UAE.
Oligarch's fortune
Kesaev's jet and Bombardier's stance
Kesaev, who made his fortune in tobacco and alcohol distribution in the 1990s, then later expanded into retail grocery chains and the arms industry, imported a Bombardier Global Express XRS in 2023. The jets used by these Russians were once managed by Vienna-based Avcon before being transferred to Russian ownership through companies like Tarp Aviation. A spokesperson for Bombardier said the company has a "robust and comprehensive compliance program" to prevent illegal sales or servicing of aircraft.
Enforcement issues
Challenges in enforcing sanctions
Experts say enforcing sanctions on exports to Russia is difficult. John E. Smith, a former US sanctions authority director, likened implementing sanctions to a "game of whack-a-mole," requiring significant efforts to track evasion. Moscow continues to import Western goods due to lax enforcement during US President Donald Trump's second term.