Sanctioned Russian oligarchs are still using western-made private jets

Jetsetter lifestyle

Chemezov and Rotenberg's travels

Chemezov, the CEO of Russia's defense giant Rostec, has been using a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 for trips to Dubai, Turkey, and Southeast Asia. He was once a frequent traveler to Europe but has since had to swap the Mediterranean for Dubai. Rotenberg, another close Putin associate who has been under international sanctions since 2014 over his ties with Putin, uses two Bombardier Globals for trips to non-sanctioned countries like Azerbaijan and the UAE.