Sanrio's Chinese branch ends 'VIVANT' deal, stops Hello Kitty promotions
Hello Kitty just landed in the middle of a controversy in China.
Sanrio, the brand behind the famous cat, teamed up with Japanese TV show VIVANT, where Hello Kitty and friends appear as spies.
Chinese viewers weren't happy about a storyline showing their intelligence agency catching Japanese spies, sparking major backlash online.
In response, Sanrio's Chinese branch ended the partnership and stopped all related promotions.
Sanrio ¥9.8bn China sales highlight risks
Even with this drama, Sanrio pulled in 9.8 billion yen ($62 million) from China in the first quarter.
But this episode is a reminder that foreign brands have to tread carefully: political tensions can turn into big business headaches fast.
Other companies like Dolce & Gabbana have run into similar trouble before, showing how sensitive things can get when cultures and politics mix.