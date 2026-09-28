Santa Monica couple found dead at home, police suspect murder-suicide
World
A couple was found dead in their Santa Monica home on Saturday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
Officers discovered the bodies during a welfare check on Pico Boulevard and said it appeared the husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Police say no threat to public
Police are treating this as an isolated case and say there is no threat to others in the area.
The couple's names have not been released yet. They are waiting for official identification and to notify the family.
If you know anything about what happened, Santa Monica police are asking people to call (310) 458-8427.